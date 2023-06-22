Fitch ने बढ़ाया भारत का ग्रोथ रेट अनुमान, 6.3 फीसदी की दर से होगा विकास
Fitch ने बढ़ाया भारत का ग्रोथ रेट अनुमान, 6.3 फीसदी की दर से होगा विकास

Indian Economic Growth: फिच रेटिंग्स (Fitch Ratings) की तरफ से भारत के ग्रोथ रेट अनुमान को एक बार फिर बढ़ा दिया है. भारत के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) की वृद्धि दर के अनुमान को बढ़ाकर 6.3 प्रतिशत कर दिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

India's Growth Forecast: फिच रेटिंग्स (Fitch Ratings) ने चालू वित्त वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए भारत के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) की वृद्धि दर के अनुमान को बढ़ाकर 6.3 प्रतिशत कर दिया है. इससे पहले फिच ने भारत की वृद्धि दर (Indian Growth Rate) छह प्रतिशत रहने का अनुमान लगाया था. जनवरी-मार्च की तिमाही में वृद्धि दर बेहतर रहने के मद्देनजर रेटिंग एजेंसी फिच ने चालू वित्त वर्ष के लिए भारत के जीडीपी ग्रोथ (GDP Growth) के अनुमान को बढ़ाया है. इससे पिछले वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 में वृद्धि दर 7.2 प्रतिशत रही थी. वहीं, 2021-22 में देश की अर्थव्यवस्था 9.1 प्रतिशत की दर से बढ़ी थी.

