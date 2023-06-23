Nirmala Sitharaman in Paris: व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे टैक्‍स पेयर्स
Nirmala Sitharaman in Paris: व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे टैक्‍स पेयर्स

Income Tax Payers: सीतारमण ने सार्वजनिक इस्तेमाल वाली डिजिटल व्यवस्था के वर्क‍िंग स‍िस्‍टम पर पेरिस में हुए एक कार्यक्रम में कहा क‍ि भारत में सरकार सीधे लोगों के अकाउंट में सरकारी लाभ को ट्रांसफर करने में सक्षम है.

Digital Infrastructure: साल 2022-23 में टैक्‍स पेयर्स ने इनकम टैक्‍स देने के प‍िछले सभी र‍िकॉर्ड तोड़ द‍िये. सीबीडीटी की तरफ से जारी आंकड़ों से पता चला क‍ि पूरे व‍ित्‍त वर्ष के दौरान टैक्‍स कलेक्‍शन टार्गेट से 11 प्रत‍िशत ज्‍यादा रहा. अब व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण ने एक ऐसा बयान द‍िया है, ज‍िसे सुनकर देश के टैक्‍स पेयर्स को वाकई सुकून म‍िलेगा. जी हां, वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि डिजिटल सार्वजनिक संरचना (Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI) ने टैक्‍सपेयर्स के पैसे का ज्‍यादा से ज्‍यादा इस्तेमाल करने में सक्षम बनाने का काम किया है.

