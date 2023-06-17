इन देशों में चलती है राम नाम की मुद्रा, 10 अमरीकी डॉलर में मिलता है एक राम! जानें क्या है नोट की सच्चाई
इन देशों में चलती है राम नाम की मुद्रा, 10 अमरीकी डॉलर में मिलता है एक राम! जानें क्या है नोट की सच्चाई

Lord Ram Currency: सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों श्री राम वाले नोटों की तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जिसमें कहा जा रहा है कि यह यूएसए में मौजूद एक हिंदू राष्ट्र के करेंसी की तस्वीर है. आइए जानते हैं इन नोटों के बारे में सबकुछ...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

इन देशों में चलती है राम नाम की मुद्रा, 10 अमरीकी डॉलर में मिलता है एक राम! जानें क्या है नोट की सच्चाई

Lord Ram Currency: रिलीज से आदिपुरुष सुर्खियों में थी, फिल्म की एडवांस बुकिंग से लग रहा था जैसे ये कमाई के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी. वहीं, रिलीज के बाद लोगों को गुस्सा फूट पड़ा पब्लिक को अपने आदर्श प्रभु श्री राम और रामकथा से किया ये खिलवाड़ रास नहीं आया. फिल्म के साथ ही एक और चीज की चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर जोरों से हो रही हैं.

