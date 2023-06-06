Go First Airline: इतने प्‍लेन के साथ फ‍िर से शुरू होगी Go First एयरलाइन! ये है पूरा प्‍लान; DGCA से मांगा अप्रूवल
topStories1hindi1726509
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Go First Airline: इतने प्‍लेन के साथ फ‍िर से शुरू होगी Go First एयरलाइन! ये है पूरा प्‍लान; DGCA से मांगा अप्रूवल

Go First Bankruptcy: गो फर्स्ट की तरफ से नवंबर तक अपनी योजना की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई है. इसका मकसद सैन्य चार्टर उड़ानों और फिर कमर्श‍ियल फ्लाइट के साथ परिचालन फिर से शुरू करना है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Trending Photos

Go First Airline: इतने प्‍लेन के साथ फ‍िर से शुरू होगी Go First एयरलाइन! ये है पूरा प्‍लान; DGCA से मांगा अप्रूवल

Go First Crisis: व‍ित्‍तीय संकट से घ‍िरी एयरलाइन गोफर्स्‍ट का संचालन फ‍िर से शुरू होने की उम्‍मीद की जा रही है. वाड‍िया ग्रुप के माल‍िकाना हक वाली गोफर्स्‍ट प‍िछले कुछ द‍िनों से द‍िवाल‍िया कार्यवाही से गुजर रही है. एयरलाइन ने डीजीसीए (DGCA) से अगले पांच महीने के ल‍िए 22 विमानों के साथ उड़ान फिर से शुरू करने की मंजूरी मांगी है. गो फर्स्ट की तरफ से नवंबर तक अपनी योजना की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई है. इसका मकसद सैन्य चार्टर उड़ानों और फिर कमर्श‍ियल फ्लाइट के साथ परिचालन फिर से शुरू करना है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर