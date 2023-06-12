Gold Price: सोने-चांदी को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, खरीदारी से पहले चेक करें ये जरूरी बात
Gold Price: सोने-चांदी को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, खरीदारी से पहले चेक करें ये जरूरी बात

Gold Price Today: ग्लोबल मार्केट में गिरावट के बीच में घरेलू बाजार में भी सोने के भाव में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. आज सोने का भाव 60,000 के लेवल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Gold Price: सोने-चांदी को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, खरीदारी से पहले चेक करें ये जरूरी बात

Gold Price Today, 12 June 2023: गोल्ड खरीदने (Gold Price) वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. अगर आपका भी सोना खरीदने का प्लान है तो आज सोने और चांदी (Silver Price) दोनों ही धातुओं की कीमतों में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. ग्लोबल मार्केट में गिरावट के बीच में घरेलू बाजार में भी सोने के भाव में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. आज सोने का भाव 60,000 के लेवल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

