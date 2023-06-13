Gold Price: 11,000 रुपये महंगा हो गया सोना, 10 ग्राम का भाव सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश
Gold Price: 11,000 रुपये महंगा हो गया सोना, 10 ग्राम का भाव सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

Gold Price Delhi: ग्लोबल मार्केट में सोने की कीमतों में मामूली तेजी देखने को मिली है, जिसका असर घरेलू बाजार में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने का भाव आद 60680 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के लेवल पर क्लोज हुआ है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Gold Price: 11,000 रुपये महंगा हो गया सोना, 10 ग्राम का भाव सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

Gold Price Today, 13 June 2023: गोल्ड की कीमतों में जोरदार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. पिछले 15 महीने में गोल्ड की कीमतों में 11,000 रुपये का इजाफा देखने को मिला है. ग्लोबल मार्केट में सोने की कीमतों में मामूली तेजी देखने को मिली है, जिसका असर घरेलू बाजार में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने का भाव आद 60680 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्राम के लेवल पर क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

