7th Pay Commission: सरकार के ऐलान से पहले केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, जान‍िए-क‍ितना बढ़ेगा DA
7th Pay Commission: सरकार के ऐलान से पहले केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, जान‍िए-क‍ितना बढ़ेगा DA

DA Hike Latest Update: मई और जून का आंकड़ा आने के आधार पर ही कैब‍िनेट की तरफ से अगले डीए की घोषणा की जाएगी. लेक‍िन जुलाई 2023 से लागू होने वाले महंगाई भत्ते के बारे में पता चल गया है.

 

7th Pay Commission: सरकार के ऐलान से पहले केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, जान‍िए-क‍ितना बढ़ेगा DA

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को अगला डीए हाइक (DA Hike) 1 जुलाई से म‍िलेगा. हालांक‍ि, इसका ऐलान सरकार की तरफ से स‍ितंबर या अक्‍टूबर में क‍िये जाने की उम्‍मीद है. दरअसल, AICPI इंडेक्‍स का अप्रैल महीने तक का आंकड़ा आया है. मई और जून का आंकड़ा आने के आधार पर ही कैब‍िनेट की तरफ से अगले डीए की घोषणा की जाएगी. लेक‍िन जुलाई 2023 से लागू होने वाले महंगाई भत्ते के बारे में पता चल गया है. अब यह कंफर्म हो गया है क‍ि इस बार महंगाई भत्‍ते में 4 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा होगा.

