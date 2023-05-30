DA Hike Latest News: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को होगा 108000 रुपये का फायदा, बस इस द‍िन तक कर लें इंतजार
DA Hike Latest News: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को होगा 108000 रुपये का फायदा, बस इस द‍िन तक कर लें इंतजार

DA Hike News: सातवें वेतन आयोग के न‍ियम के तहत केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों का डीए हर छह महीने में बढ़ाया जाता है. अभी केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को 42 प्रत‍िशत महंगाई भत्‍ता म‍िल रहा है. अब 1 जुलाई से लागू होने वाले डीए में यह बढ़कर 46 प्रत‍िशत पर पहुंच सकता है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

DA Hike Latest News: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों को होगा 108000 रुपये का फायदा, बस इस द‍िन तक कर लें इंतजार

7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: अगर आप खुद केंद्रीय कर्मचारी हैं या आपके पर‍िवार में कोई केंद्र सरकार का एम्‍पलाई है तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर देगी. जी हां, केंद्र सरकार के अधीन काम करने वाले लोगों को जल्‍द बड़ा फायदा होने वाला है. उनकी सैलरी में बड़ा उछाल आने वाला है. कर्मचार‍ियों की एक ही झटके में 9000 रुपये महीना सैलरी बढ़ने वाली है. यह बदलाव केंद्र सरकार के एक न‍ियम के तहत होगा. आपको बता दें 2016 में बनाए गए इस न‍ियम को जब लागू क‍िया जाएगा, तो केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में जबरदस्त उछाल आएगा.

