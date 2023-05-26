Tax को लेकर सरकार बना रही नया प्लान, TDS में बड़े बदलाव की तैयारी!
Tax Deduction: सरकार किसी व्यक्ति की आय के स्रोत पर की गई कर कटौती (TDS) को उसके भुगतान के लिए स्रोत पर कर संग्रह (TCS) से संबद्ध करने की कवायद में जुटी है.

Tax Deduction: सरकार किसी व्यक्ति की आय के स्रोत पर की गई कर कटौती (TDS) को उसके भुगतान के लिए स्रोत पर कर संग्रह (TCS) से संबद्ध करने की कवायद में जुटी है. एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी है. आम तौर पर टीसीएस किसी विक्रेता की तरफ से सामान या सेवा की बिक्री के समय वसूला जाने वाला कर होता है. वहीं, टीडीएस सरकार की तरफ से लगाया जाने वाला कर है.

