7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचार‍ियों की लगी लॉटरी, एक ही बार में बढ़ाया 8% डीए; कब से म‍िलेगा फायदा?
7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचार‍ियों की लगी लॉटरी, एक ही बार में बढ़ाया 8% डीए; कब से म‍िलेगा फायदा?

DA Hike in Gujarat: सरकार की तरफ से जारी आदेश में कहा गया क‍ि राज्‍य सरकार के करीब 9.50 लाख कर्मचारी और पेंशनर्स को 7वें वेतन आयोग के तहत कवर क‍िया गया है. महंगाई भत्‍ते और महंगाई राहत में की गई बढ़ोतरी से इन कर्मचार‍ियों को फायदा होगा.

May 24, 2023

7th Pay Commission: सरकारी कर्मचार‍ियों की लगी लॉटरी, एक ही बार में बढ़ाया 8% डीए; कब से म‍िलेगा फायदा?

7th Pay Commission Latest News: केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए 1 जुलाई 2023 से नया महंगाई भत्‍ता लागू होगा. उम्‍मीद की जा रही है क‍ि सरकार की तरफ से डीए में 4 प्रत‍िशत की बढ़ोतरी की जाएगी. लेक‍िन इससे पहले ही गुजरात के सरकारी कर्मचार‍ियों को खुश करने वाली खबर आई है. गुजरात के सीएम भूपेंद्र पटेल ने सातवें वेतन आयोग के तहत राज्य सरकार के कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स के ल‍िए डीए / डीआर (DA / DR) में 8 प्रतिशत का इजाफा करने की घोषणा की है.

