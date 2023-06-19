Petrol-Diesel Price: राहत भरी खबर, पेट्रोल-डीजल की ब‍िक्री में भारी ग‍िरावट; क्‍या अब नीचे आएंगे रेट?
Petrol-Diesel Price: राहत भरी खबर, पेट्रोल-डीजल की ब‍िक्री में भारी ग‍िरावट; क्‍या अब नीचे आएंगे रेट?

Crude Oil Price Today: मंथली बेस पर डीजल की बिक्री जून के पहले पखवाड़े में 3.4 प्रतिशत बढ़ी. 1 से 15 मई के दौरान डीजल की बिक्री 33.1 लाख टन रही थी. पेट्रोल की बिक्री एक से 15 जून तक सालाना आधार पर 5.7 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 13 लाख टन रह गई.

Petrol-Diesel Price: राहत भरी खबर, पेट्रोल-डीजल की ब‍िक्री में भारी ग‍िरावट; क्‍या अब नीचे आएंगे रेट?

Petrol-Diesel Price: इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में क्रूड ऑयल के रेट में भले ही ग‍िरावट दर्ज की जा रही है. लेक‍िन पेट्रोल-डीजल का भाव प‍िछले एक साल से भी ज्‍यादा समय से नहीं बदला है. अब पेट्रोल-डीजल की खपत में भी ग‍िरावट आई है. मानसून आने के साथ ही खेती के लिए डीजल-पेट्रोल की मांग कम होने और यातायात गतिविधियां घटने से जून की शुरुआत में दोनों ईंधन की बिक्री में गिरावट आई है. देश में सबसे ज्यादा खपत वाले ईंधन डीजल की मांग जून के पहले पखवाड़े में सालाना आधार पर 6.7 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 34.3 लाख टन रह गई है.

