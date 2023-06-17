Indian Railways Hospital Train: भारत में चलती है दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन, इलाज से लेकर सर्जरी तक; सभी बीमारियों का होता है इलाज
Indian Railways Hospital Train: भारत में चलती है दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन, इलाज से लेकर सर्जरी तक; सभी बीमारियों का होता है इलाज

Worlds First Hospital Train: क्या आपको पता है कि भारत में दुनिया का पहला चलता-फिरता अस्पताल भी संचालित होता है. असल में यह एक हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन है, जिसके जरिए अब तक 12 लाख मरीजों का इलाज हो चुका है. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Indian Railways Hospital Train: भारत में चलती है दुनिया की पहली हॉस्पिटल ट्रेन, इलाज से लेकर सर्जरी तक; सभी बीमारियों का होता है इलाज

World's First Mobile Hospital: भारतीय रेलवे दुनिया का चौथा सबसे बड़ा नेटवर्क है, जिसके जरिए 4 करोड़ लोग रोजाना एक जगह से दूसरी जगह पर आते-जाते हैं. लोगों को रोजगार देने के मामले में भी भारतीय रेलवे दुनिया में नंबर- 1 पर हैं. भारतीय रेलवे के साथ ऐसे अनेक दिलचस्प तथ्य जुड़े हुए हैं, जिनके बारे में जानकर आप गर्व कर उठेंगे. आपको शायद पता नहीं होगा कि भारतीय रेलवे केवल यात्रियों और मालगाड़ी का ही परिवहन नहीं करती बल्कि दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा चलता-फिरता अस्पताल भी चलाती है. 

