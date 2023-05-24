State Lonely Railway Station: देश के इस राज्य में क्यों है केवल एक रेलवे स्टेशन? उसके बाद खत्म हो जाती हैं पटरियां; कुछ ऐसे सफर करते हैं लोग
State Lonely Railway Station: देश के इस राज्य में क्यों है केवल एक रेलवे स्टेशन? उसके बाद खत्म हो जाती हैं पटरियां; कुछ ऐसे सफर करते हैं लोग

Indian Railways Interesting Facts: भारतीय रेलवे के देशभर में करीब साढ़े आठ हजार रेलवे स्टेशन हैं, जिनके जरिए लोग अपने गंतव्य पर आते-जाते हैं. लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि एक राज्य ऐसा भी है, जहां आज भी केवल एक स्टेशन है और उसके बाद पटरी खत्म हो जाती है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

State Lonely Railway Station: देश के इस राज्य में क्यों है केवल एक रेलवे स्टेशन? उसके बाद खत्म हो जाती हैं पटरियां; कुछ ऐसे सफर करते हैं लोग

State Lonely Railway Station: भारतीय रेलवे का नेटवर्क के मामले में दुनिया में चौथा स्थान है. कहते हैं कि रोजाना करीब 4 करोड़ लोग भारतीय रेलवे से सफर करते हैं. जम्मू-कश्मीर समेत देश के हर राज्य में रेलवे का नेटवर्क पहुंच चुका है, जहां पर लोग विभिन्न स्टेशनों से आने-जाने के लिए ट्रेन पकड़ते हैं. कई जिलों में तो रेलवे के एक से ज्यादा स्टेशन भी हैं लेकिन देश का एक राज्य ऐसा भी है, जहां पर आज तक केवल एक ही रेलवे स्टेशन है. इस स्टेशन के आगे पटरी खत्म हो जाती है और लोगों को सड़क मार्ग के जरिए ही आगे का सफर तय करना पड़ता है. 

