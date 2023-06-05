Indian Railways: रेलवे का बड़ा फैसला, बिना टिकट सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को भी मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये
Indian Railways Update: ट्रेन हादसे के बाद में रेलवे (Indian Railways) ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है. रेलवे की ओर से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस हादसे में जिन भी यात्रियों की मृत्यु हुई है. रेलवे ने उन सभी को 10 लाख रुपये मुआवजा देने का फैसला लिया है. 

Balasore Train Accident: रविवार को हुए ट्रेन हादसे ने देशभर को हिला कर रख दिया है. ओडिशा में हुई दुर्घटना के बाद में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को जान चली गई है. इसके साथ ही 800 से भी ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं. इस हादसे के बाद में रेलवे (Indian Railways) ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है. रेलवे की ओर से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस हादसे में जिन भी यात्रियों की मृत्यु हुई है. रेलवे ने उन सभी को 10 लाख रुपये मुआवजा देने का फैसला लिया है. रेलवे ने बताया है कि जो भी यात्री बिना टिकट के भी सफर कर रहे थे उनको भी रेलवे की तरफ से 10 लाख रुपये दिए जाएंगे. 

