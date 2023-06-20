Infosys चेयरमैन Nandan Nilekani ने आईआईटी बॉम्बे को दान में दिए 315 करोड़ रुपये, कहां होगा खर्च?
Infosys चेयरमैन Nandan Nilekani ने आईआईटी बॉम्बे को दान में दिए 315 करोड़ रुपये, कहां होगा खर्च?

Nandan Nilekani इससे पहले संस्थान को 85 करोड़ रुपये दान कर चुके हैं. वह आईआईटी बंबई के पूर्व छात्र हैं.इस राशि से संस्थान में विश्वस्तरीय बुनियादी ढांचा तैयार करने में मदद मिलेगी.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Infosys चेयरमैन Nandan Nilekani ने आईआईटी बॉम्बे को दान में दिए 315 करोड़ रुपये, कहां होगा खर्च?

Nandan Nilekani News: इंफोसिस के सह-संस्थापक और चेयरमैन नंदन नीलेकणि ने भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (आईआईटी) बंबई को 315 करोड़ रुपये दान किए हैं. वह यूआईडीएआई के संस्थापक चेयरमैन भी हैं. नीलेकणि इससे पहले संस्थान को 85 करोड़ रुपये दान कर चुके हैं.वह आईआईटी बंबई के पूर्व छात्र हैं.इस राशि से संस्थान में विश्वस्तरीय बुनियादी ढांचा तैयार करने में मदद मिलेगी.

