Top Trending Shares: इस सरकारी कंपनी के शेयर ने इन्वेस्टर्स को दिया बंपर रिटर्न, साल भर में 272 परसेंट की आई तेजी
Top Trending Shares: इस सरकारी कंपनी के शेयर ने इन्वेस्टर्स को दिया बंपर रिटर्न, साल भर में 272 परसेंट की आई तेजी

Top Trending Shares: हाल के दिनों में केंद्र सरकार के आत्मनिर्भर भारत और मेक इन इंडिया जैसे इनिशिएटिव्स के चलते ही डिफेंस सेक्टर से शेयर्स में इतनी तेजी से उछाल आई है. कंपनी के बढ़ते बिजनेस को देखते हुए इसमें और तेजी आने की संभावना है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Top Trending Shares: इस सरकारी कंपनी के शेयर ने इन्वेस्टर्स को दिया बंपर रिटर्न, साल भर में 272 परसेंट की आई तेजी

Top Trending Shares: मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स के शेयर्स में इन दिनों तेजी से उछाल आया है. मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स देश के सबसे बड़े शिपबिल्डिंग यार्ड्स में से एक है. डिफेंस सेक्टर की यह सरकारी कंपनी इंडियन नेवी के लिए वॉरशिप का निर्माण करती है. मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders) ने पिछले एक साल में अपने निवेशकों को जबरदस्त रिटर्न दिया है.

