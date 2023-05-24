Cyber Fraud: हद हो गई! साइबर ठग ने इस बैंक को लगाया 8 करोड़ का चूना; तीन द‍िन में ऐसे उड़ाई रकम
Cyber Fraud: हद हो गई! साइबर ठग ने इस बैंक को लगाया 8 करोड़ का चूना; तीन द‍िन में ऐसे उड़ाई रकम

Kangra Cooperative Bank: साइबर क्र‍िम‍िनल की तरफ से कांगड़ा सहकारी बैंक को चूना लगाने का चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है. बैंक द्वारा पुलिस में दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर के अनुसार, साइबर धोखाधड़ी में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के पास कांगड़ा सहकारी बैंक के चालू खाते से 7.79 करोड़ रुपये निकाले हैं.

 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Cyber Fraud: हद हो गई! साइबर ठग ने इस बैंक को लगाया 8 करोड़ का चूना; तीन द‍िन में ऐसे उड़ाई रकम

Reserve Bank of India: बैंकों की तरफ से ग्राहकों को क‍िसी भी साइबर क्राइम से बचाने के ल‍िए लगातार अवेयर क‍िया जाता है. हद तो तब हो गई जब साइबर क्र‍िम‍िनल ने क‍िसी खाताधारक को नहीं बल्‍क‍ि बैंक को ही करोड़ों का चूना लगा द‍िया. साइबर क्र‍िम‍िनल की तरफ से कांगड़ा सहकारी बैंक को चूना लगाने का चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है. बैंक द्वारा पुलिस में दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर के अनुसार, साइबर धोखाधड़ी में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के पास कांगड़ा सहकारी बैंक के चालू खाते से 7.79 करोड़ रुपये निकाले हैं.

