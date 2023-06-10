Latest Sariya Prices: मकान बनवाना चाहते हैं तो तुरंत शुरू करवा दें निर्माण, 2 महीने में इतने गिर गए सरिया के दाम; चेक करें कीमतें
topStories1hindi1731713
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Latest Sariya Prices: मकान बनवाना चाहते हैं तो तुरंत शुरू करवा दें निर्माण, 2 महीने में इतने गिर गए सरिया के दाम; चेक करें कीमतें

Latest Sariya Rates: अगर आप अपना मकान बनवाना चाहते हैं तो उसके लिए सुनहरा दौर शुरू हो गया है. पिछले 2 महीने में सरिये के दामों बहुत कमी आई है, जिससे मकान बनवाना सस्ता हो गया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Latest Sariya Prices: मकान बनवाना चाहते हैं तो तुरंत शुरू करवा दें निर्माण, 2 महीने में इतने गिर गए सरिया के दाम; चेक करें कीमतें

How to Know the Latest Sariya Prices: आजकल के दौर में मकान बनवाना खासा महंगा काम हो गया है. ईंट से लेकर सीमेंट-सरिया हर चीज के दाम बढ़े हुए हैं, जिसने लोगों को बेहाल कर रखा है. अगर आप अपना घर बनवाने की सोच रहे हैं तो आपके लिए सुनहरा वक्त शुरू हो गया है. दिल्ली से लेकर गाजियाबाद, नागपुर तक सरिया के दामों कमी देखने को मिल रही है. ऐसे में आप जल्द से जल्द सपनों के आशियाने का निर्माण शुरू करवाकर दामों में इस कमी का लाभ उठा सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी