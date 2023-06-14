टल गई Microsoft-Activision Blizzard की डील, यूएस जज ने लगाई रोक
टल गई Microsoft-Activision Blizzard की डील, यूएस जज ने लगाई रोक

न्यायाधीश एडवर्ड डेविला ने एक फैसले में कहा कि यथास्थिति बनाए रखना जरूरी है, जबकि अदालत संघीय व्यापार आयोग (एफटीसी) में नियामकों द्वारा अनुरोधित खरीद पर लंबी अवधि के निषेधाज्ञा पर विचार करती है. 

टल गई Microsoft-Activision Blizzard की डील, यूएस जज ने लगाई रोक

एक अमेरिकी न्यायाधीश ने मंगलवार को Microsoft को अस्थायी रूप से गेमिंग दिग्गज एक्टिविज़न ब्लिज़ार्ड के 69 बिलियन डॉलर के बायआउट को पूरा करने से रोक दिया. न्यायाधीश एडवर्ड डेविला ने एक फैसले में कहा कि यथास्थिति बनाए रखना जरूरी है, जबकि अदालत संघीय व्यापार आयोग (एफटीसी) में नियामकों द्वारा अनुरोधित खरीद पर लंबी अवधि के निषेधाज्ञा पर विचार करती है. 

