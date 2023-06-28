Modi Cabinet ने किसानों को दे दी खुशखबरी, आज से शुरू हुई एक और नई स्कीम, करोड़ों लोगों को होगा फायदा!
Modi Cabinet ने किसानों को दे दी खुशखबरी, आज से शुरू हुई एक और नई स्कीम, करोड़ों लोगों को होगा फायदा!

Central Government Scheme For Farmers: पीएम किसान स्कीम (pm kisan scheme), किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड के अलावा अब से देश के करोड़ों किसानों को पीएम-प्रणाम योजना (pm pranam scheme) का भी फायदा मिलेगा. आज केंद्र सरकार (Central government) ने इस योजना को मंजूरी दे दी है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Modi Cabinet ने किसानों को दे दी खुशखबरी, आज से शुरू हुई एक और नई स्कीम, करोड़ों लोगों को होगा फायदा!

Cabinet Decision For Farmers: केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने आज किसानों को बड़ी खुशखबरी सुना दी है. अब सरकार ने किसानों के लिए आज एक और योजना को मंजूरी दे दी है. पीएम किसान स्कीम (pm kisan scheme), किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड के अलावा अब से देश के करोड़ों किसानों को पीएम-प्रणाम योजना (pm pranam scheme) का भी फायदा मिलेगा. आज केंद्र सरकार (Central government) ने इस योजना को मंजूरी दे दी है. वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (nirmala sitharaman) ने फरवरी में बजट पेश करते हुए इस योजना के बारे में जानकारी दी थी. 

