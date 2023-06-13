MRF Tyres: देश की टायर कंपनी ने रच दिया इतिहास, कभी गुब्बारे बनाने से हुई थी शुरुआत
MRF Tyres: देश की टायर कंपनी ने रच दिया इतिहास, कभी गुब्बारे बनाने से हुई थी शुरुआत

MRF shrare price: MRF कंपनी की शुरुआत साल 1940 में हुई थी. उस समय पर कंपनी ने सिर्फ 14,000 रुपये की फंडिग के साथ में रबर बैलून फैक्ट्री की शुरुआत की थी. कंपनी का स्टॉक 1 लाख रुपये के भी पार निकल गया है. ये देश का पहला स्टॉक है, जिसने एक लाख रुपये (1 Lakh Per Share) के आंकड़े को छुआ है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

MRF Tyres: देश की टायर कंपनी ने रच दिया इतिहास, कभी गुब्बारे बनाने से हुई थी शुरुआत

MRF Success Story: MRF कंपनी के बारे में तो सभी जानते होंगे... कभी इस कंपनी की शुरुआत एक छोटे से शेड में गुब्बारा (Ballon) बनाने से हुई थी. उस समय पर किसी को भी इस बात का अंदाजा तक नहीं था कि यह गुब्बारे बनाने वाली कंपनी आगे चलकर टायर बनाने का एक पॉवरफुल ब्रांड बन जाएगी. आजकल कंपनी के शेयर्स मार्केट में धमाल मचा रहे हैं. कंपनी का स्टॉक 1 लाख रुपये के भी पार निकल गया है. ये देश का पहला स्टॉक है, जिसने एक लाख रुपये (1 Lakh Per Share) के आंकड़े को छुआ है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि आखिर कैसे इस कंपनी की शुरुआत हुई थी- 

