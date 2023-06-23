PM Kisan की क‍िस्‍त से पहले कृषि मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सभी क‍िसानों के ल‍िए शुरू हुई यह नई सुव‍िधा
PM Kisan की क‍िस्‍त से पहले कृषि मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सभी क‍िसानों के ल‍िए शुरू हुई यह नई सुव‍िधा

PM Kisan 14th Installment: अभी तक e-kyc कराने की सुव‍िधा ओटीपी (OTP) या ‘फिंगरप्रिंट’ के माध्‍यम से ही म‍िलती थी. लेक‍िन अब चेहरा स्‍कैन करके भी ई-केवाईसी (e-kyc) की प्रक्र‍िया को पूरा कराया जा सकता है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

PM Kisan की क‍िस्‍त से पहले कृषि मंत्री का बड़ा ऐलान, सभी क‍िसानों के ल‍िए शुरू हुई यह नई सुव‍िधा

PM Kisan Yojana: केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से क‍िसानों के ल‍िए शुरू की गई सबसे महत्‍वाकांक्षी योजना पीएम क‍िसान सम्‍मान न‍िध‍ि (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi) में लगातार ई-केवाईसी पूरा कराने पर जोर द‍िया जा रहा है. प‍िछले द‍िनों सरकार ने ई-केवाईसी (e-kyc) नहीं कराने वाले क‍िसानों को योजना की क‍िश्‍त नहीं दी थी. लेक‍िन अभी भी काफी क‍िसानों की e-kyc पूरी नहीं हुई है. इसके ल‍िए राज्‍य सरकारों के साथ म‍िलकर व‍िशेष अभ‍ियान भी चलाया जा रहा है.

