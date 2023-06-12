Pension Scheme: पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, सरकार के सामने आई ये चीज
Pension Scheme: पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, सरकार के सामने आई ये चीज

Pension Scheme Update: सरकारी कर्मचारियों के संगठन ने मांग की है कि बिना गारंटी वाली 'एनपीएस' योजना को खत्म किया जाए. साथ ही गारंटी वाली 'पुरानी पेंशन योजना' को फिर से लागू किया जाए. वहीं समिति के अध्यक्ष का कहना है कि सभी मुद्दों पर ध्यान दिया जाएगा.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

Pension Scheme: पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम को लेकर काफी हंगामा देखने को मिल रहा है. सरकारी कर्मचारी पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम को बहाल करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. दरअसल, हाल ही में सरकार की ओर से एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया था, नेशनल पेंशन स्कीम (NPS) में बदलाव के लिए वित्त सचिव की अध्यक्षता में चार सदस्यों कमेटी बनाई गई थी, जिसने नौ जून को स्टाफ साइड की राष्ट्रीय परिषद 'जेसीएम' के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की है. हालांकि इस बैठक में केंद्र सरकार के बड़े कर्मचारी संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने साफ कर दिया कि उन्हें पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम ही चाहिए.

