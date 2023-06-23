Petrol-Diesel Price: खुशखबरी, 4-5 रुपये सस्‍ता होगा पेट्रोल-डीजल! जान‍िए तेल कंपन‍ियां कब करेंगी ऐलान?
Crude Oil Price Today: चुनाव के दौरान क्रूड ऑयल की कीमत में यद‍ि तेजी आती है तो तेल कंपन‍ियों की आमदनी को खतरा हो सकता है. ब्रेंट क्रूड की कीमत यद‍ि 85 डॉलर से ज्‍यादा होती है और ईंधन की कीमत में कटौती होती है तो तेल कंपनियों की कमाई पर खतरा पैदा हो जाएगा.

Petrol-Diesel Price: अगर आप भी पेट्रोल-डीजल के महंगे रेट से परेशान हो गए हैं तो यह खबर आपको खुश करने वाली है. प‍िछले एक साल से भी ज्‍यादा समय से पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं देखा गया और यह लगभग एक ही कीमत पर बना हुआ है. लेक‍िन अब ऑयल मार्केट‍िंग कंपन‍ियां (OMC) पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में कमी करने वाली हैं. बताया जा रहा है क‍ि इस साल नवंबर-दिसंबर में कुछ राज्यों में होने वाले चुनाव को देखते हुए तेल कंपन‍ियां (OMC) अगस्त से पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में 4-5 रुपये प्रति लीटर की कटौती कर सकती हैं.

