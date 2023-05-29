Petrol Diesel Price: एक साल बाद पेट्रोल-डीजल हुआ महंगा, इन शहरों में आज से बढ़ गए रेट; जान‍िए नया दाम
Petrol Diesel Price: एक साल बाद पेट्रोल-डीजल हुआ महंगा, इन शहरों में आज से बढ़ गए रेट; जान‍िए नया दाम

Petrol Diesel Price Today:  नोएडा में पेट्रोल 9 पैसे की तेजी के साथ 96.76 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल 9 पैसे बढ़कर 89.93 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गया. गाज‍ियाबाद में पेट्रोल में 18 और डीजल में 17 पैसे की तेजी देखी गई. यहां पेट्रोल 96.44 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल 17 पैसे बढ़कर 89.62 रुपये प्रति लीटर पर पहुंच गया.

Petrol-Diesel Price on 29 May 2023: तेल कंपन‍ियों की तरफ से प‍िछले साल 22 मई 2023 को पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़ते रेट से लोगों को बड़ी राहत दी गई थी. उस समय सरकार की तरफ से तेल पर एक्‍साइज ड्यूटी घटाने के बाद पेट्रोल पर 8 रुपये और डीजल पर 5 रुपये प्रत‍ि लीटर तक रेट कम हो गया था. इससे पहले पेट्रोल का रेट चढ़कर 100 रुपये के पार पहुंच गया था.

