किसान भाइयों, जब PM Kisan का लेना है लाभ तो क्यों टालना ये जरूरी काम? आज ही निपटा लें
PM Kisan e-KYC: पीएम किसान योजना देश के छोटे और मझोले किसानों को आर्थिक सहायता देने के मकसद से चलाई जा रही है. इस योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए आपको मोदी सरकार के दो निर्देशों का पालन करना बहुत जरूरी है.

PM Kisan e-KYC: पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना से जुड़ी एक अपडेट है. इस योजना के लाभार्थी किसान भाइयों को इस योजना के तहत मिलने वाली अगली किस्त का बड़ी बेसब्री से इंतजार है. मोदी सरकार की ओर से अब तक 13 किस्तें किसानों के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर की जा चुकी है.

