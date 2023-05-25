DA Arrears: सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खोला खजाना, तीन क‍िश्‍तों में खाते में आएगा इतना पैसा
DA Arrears: सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खोला खजाना, तीन क‍िश्‍तों में खाते में आएगा इतना पैसा

Punjab Govt: ओपीएस (OPS) की मांग को लेकर कर्मचार‍ियों ने प‍िछले द‍िनों व‍िरोध-प्रदर्शन भी क‍िया था. अब राज्‍य सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों को महंगाई भत्‍ते से जुड़ी खुशखबरी दी है.

 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

DA Arrears: सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खोला खजाना, तीन क‍िश्‍तों में खाते में आएगा इतना पैसा

Bhagwant Maan Govt: जाब की भगवंत मान सरकार ने ओल्‍ड पेंशन योजना (OPS) की बहाली को लेकर घोषणा की थी. हालांक‍ि यह राज्‍य में अभी तक लागू नहीं हो सकी है. ओपीएस (OPS) की मांग को लेकर कर्मचार‍ियों ने प‍िछले द‍िनों व‍िरोध-प्रदर्शन भी क‍िया था. अब राज्‍य सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों को महंगाई भत्‍ते से जुड़ी खुशखबरी दी है. सीएम भगवंत मान ने पूर्व की शिरोमणि अकाली दल-भाजपा सरकार के समय में कर्मचारियों के 6 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ते की बकाया किश्त जारी करने का ऐलान क‍िया है.

