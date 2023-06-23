Richest People: कोई था गैस अटेंडेंट, कोई बनाता था खाना, टाटा-अंबानी समेत इन अरबपतियों की ये थी पहली नौकरी
Richest People: कोई था गैस अटेंडेंट, कोई बनाता था खाना, टाटा-अंबानी समेत इन अरबपतियों की ये थी पहली नौकरी

First Jobs of Richest People: कई अरबपति तो ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने छोटी सी नौकरी से करियर शुरू किया और उसे सातवें आसमान पर ले गए. धीरूभाई अंबानी से लेकर वॉरेन बफे तक सभी की पहली नौकरी बेहद साधारण थी. वॉरेन बफे तो अखबार भी बांटा करते थे. 

Richest People: कोई था गैस अटेंडेंट, कोई बनाता था खाना, टाटा-अंबानी समेत इन अरबपतियों की ये थी पहली नौकरी

Most Richest People List: दुनिया में बड़े-बड़े बिजनेस साम्राज्य खड़ा करने वाले लोगों ने किसी जमाने में छोटी जगह से शुरुआत की थी. इसके बाद अपने जुनून के बल उन्होंने कामयाबी के झंडे गाड़ दिए. कई अरबपति तो ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने छोटी सी नौकरी से करियर शुरू किया और उसे सातवें आसमान पर ले गए.

