Ration और आधार कार्ड रखने वालों की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, मोदी सरकार ने सुना दी बड़ी खुशखबरी!

Ration Card Update: सरकार ने एक बार फिर से आधार को राशन कार्ड से लिंक करने की तारीख बढ़ा दी है. पहले इसको लिंक करने की आखिरी तारीख 30 जून 2023 थी, लेकिन अब इसको सरकार ने 3 महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Ration Card Link to Aadhaar: राशन कार्ड (Ration Card) रखने वालों के लिए बड़ी खबर है. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से राशन कार्डधारकों के लिए बड़ा फैसला लिया गया है, जिसका असर देश के करोड़ों कार्डधारकों पर पड़ेगा. सरकार ने एक बार फिर से आधार को राशन कार्ड से लिंक करने की तारीख बढ़ा दी है. पहले इसको लिंक करने की आखिरी तारीख 30 जून 2023 थी, लेकिन अब इसको सरकार ने 3 महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया है. यानी आपके पास में अब राशन को आधार से लिंक करने की आखिरी तारीख 30 सितंबर 2023 है. 

