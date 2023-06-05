RBI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, बैंक ग्राहकों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले! अब मिलेगी ये सुविधा
RBI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, बैंक ग्राहकों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले! अब मिलेगी ये सुविधा

RBI Bank News Update: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने खाताधारक की मौत के बाद उसके उत्तराधिकारियों के दावों का ऑनलाइन निपटान (online settlement of claims) और पेंशनधारकों (pensioners) की तरफ से जीवन प्रमाणपत्र जमा करने में लचीलापन दिखाने का सुझाव बैंकों को दिया है.

RBI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, बैंक ग्राहकों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले! अब मिलेगी ये सुविधा

Reserve Bank of India: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) द्वारा गठित एक समिति ने बैंकों को ग्राहकों के हित में कुछ कदम को उठाने का सुझाव दिया है. समिति ने खाताधारक की मौत के बाद उसके उत्तराधिकारियों के दावों का ऑनलाइन निपटान (online settlement of claims) और पेंशनधारकों (pensioners) की तरफ से जीवन प्रमाणपत्र जमा करने में लचीलापन दिखाने का सुझाव बैंकों को दिया है.

