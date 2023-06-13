Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
RBI governor shaktikanta das: मई में खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति 4.25 प्रतिशत रहने के आधिकारिक आंकड़े के एक दिन बाद आरबीआई गवर्नर ने कहा कि हाल के महीनों में मुद्रास्फीति में कुछ नरमी के संकेत मिले हैं.

RBI Govenor: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (Reserve Bank of India) के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास (shaktikanta das) ने आज एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. आरबीआई गवर्नर ने मंगलवार को जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि भारत में अवस्फीति (यानी मुद्रास्फीति की वृद्धि दर में गिरावट) की प्रक्रिया धीमी होगी. दास ने कहा है कि ‘सेंट्रल बैंकिंग इन लंदन’ द्वारा आयोजित ग्रीष्मकालीन बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, ‘‘हमारे मौजूदा आकलन के अनुसार, अवस्फीति प्रक्रिया धीमी होने की संभावना है और मध्यम अवधि में मुद्रास्फीति को चार प्रतिशत पर रखने के लक्ष्य के साथ इसका ताल्लुक हो सकता है.

