RTGS और NEFT हुआ पुराना! अब RBI ला रहा नया पेमेंट स‍िस्‍टम; ऐसे लोग करेंगे इस्‍तेमाल
RTGS और NEFT हुआ पुराना! अब RBI ला रहा नया पेमेंट स‍िस्‍टम; ऐसे लोग करेंगे इस्‍तेमाल

LPSS: आरबीआई की तरफ से बताया गया क‍ि इन पेंमेंट स‍िस्‍टम को प्राकृतिक आपदा और युद्ध जैसी स्‍थ‍ित‍ि में अंतर्निहित सूचना और संचार बुनियादी ढांचे को बाधित करके अस्थायी रूप से उपलब्‍ध कराया जा सकता है.

RTGS और NEFT हुआ पुराना! अब RBI ला रहा नया पेमेंट स‍िस्‍टम; ऐसे लोग करेंगे इस्‍तेमाल

Light Weight Portable Payment System: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया (RBI) की तरफ से लाइट वेट एंड पोर्टेबल पेमेंट स‍िस्‍टम को व‍िकस‍ित करने पर काम क‍िया जा रहा है. इस पेमेंट स‍िस्‍टम को प्राकृतिक आपदाओं और युद्ध जैसी स्‍थ‍िति‍यों के दौरान महत्वपूर्ण लेनदेन के लिए ऑपरेट क‍िया जा सकेगा. आरबीआई (RBI) के अनुसार प्रपोजड लाइट वेट एंड पोर्टेबल पेमेंट सिस्टम (LPSS) पारंपरिक तकनीक से स्वतंत्र होगा. इस स‍िस्‍टम को कुछ खास कर्मचारी कही पर भी ऑपरेट कर सकेंगे.

