Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस 8 स्थान ऊपर चढ़ी, गौतम अडानी की भी कंपनियों के नाम शामिल
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस 8 स्थान ऊपर चढ़ी, गौतम अडानी की भी कंपनियों के नाम शामिल

Forbes Global 2000 list: फोर्ब्स की नई ग्लोबल लिस्ट में रिलायंस 8 पायदान ऊपर पहुंच गई है. फोर्ब्स की नवीनतम 'ग्लोबल 2000' सूची (Forbes List) में अरबपति कारोबारी मुकेश अंबानी की रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) आठ पायदान चढ़कर 45वें स्थान पर पहुंच गई है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस 8 स्थान ऊपर चढ़ी, गौतम अडानी की भी कंपनियों के नाम शामिल

Forbes' Global 2000 list: रिलायंस (Reliance) ने एक बार फिर से बड़ा मुकाम हासिल कर लिया है. फोर्ब्स की नई ग्लोबल लिस्ट में रिलायंस 8 पायदान ऊपर पहुंच गई है. फोर्ब्स की नवीनतम 'ग्लोबल 2000' सूची (Forbes List) में अरबपति कारोबारी मुकेश अंबानी की रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) आठ पायदान चढ़कर 45वें स्थान पर पहुंच गई है. इस सूची में किसी भी भारतीय कंपनी के मुकाबले यह सर्वोच्च स्थान है.

