RBI ने बैंक को लेकर लिया बड़ा फैसला, लगा दिया मोटा जुर्माना, लाखों ग्राहकों पर होगा असर!
topStories1hindi1713008
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

RBI ने बैंक को लेकर लिया बड़ा फैसला, लगा दिया मोटा जुर्माना, लाखों ग्राहकों पर होगा असर!

Reserve Bank of India: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) की तरफ से बैंकों को लेकर समय-समय पर कई बड़े फैसले लिए जाते हैं. अब आरबीआई ने सेंट्रल बैंक (Central Bank of India) को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

RBI ने बैंक को लेकर लिया बड़ा फैसला, लगा दिया मोटा जुर्माना, लाखों ग्राहकों पर होगा असर!

Reserve Bank of India: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) की तरफ से बैंकों को लेकर समय-समय पर कई बड़े फैसले लिए जाते हैं. अब आरबीआई ने सेंट्रल बैंक (Central Bank of India) को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा कि उसने सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (CBI) पर धोखाधड़ी वर्गीकरण और उसकी सूचना देने से संबंधित मानदंडों के कुछ प्रावधानों का पालन न करने पर 84.50 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां