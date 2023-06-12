Retail Inflation: सस्ते हुए खाने-पीने के सामान, 25 महीने के निचले स्तर पर आई खुदरा महंगाई
Retail Inflation: सस्ते हुए खाने-पीने के सामान, 25 महीने के निचले स्तर पर आई खुदरा महंगाई

Retail Inflation Update: मई 2023 में खुदरा महंगाई दर (Retail Inflation Data) करीब 25 महीने के निचले लेवल पर आ गई है. खाने से जुड़े हुए प्रोडक्ट्स  और फ्यूल प्रोडक्ट्स से जुड़ी कीमतों में गिरावट आने की वजह से महंगाई दर में गिरावट आ गई है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Retail Inflation: सस्ते हुए खाने-पीने के सामान, 25 महीने के निचले स्तर पर आई खुदरा महंगाई

Retail Inflation in May 2023: महंगाई के मोर्चे पर आम जनता के लिए राहत की खबर आ गई है. मई 2023 में खुदरा महंगाई दर (Retail Inflation Data) करीब 25 महीने के निचले लेवल पर आ गई है. खाने से जुड़े हुए प्रोडक्ट्स  और फ्यूल प्रोडक्ट्स से जुड़ी कीमतों में गिरावट आने की वजह से महंगाई दर में गिरावट आ गई है. खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति घटकर 25 माह के निचले स्तर 4.25 प्रतिशत पर आ गई है. सरकार की तरफ से सोमवार को जारी आंकड़ों में यह जानकारी दी गई है. 

