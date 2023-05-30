Rs 2000 Note: बैंक में बदलवाने हैं 2000 रुपये के नोट तो इन नियमों को जान लें, थोड़ी-सी भी अगर दिक्कत हुई तो...
2000 Note: केंद्रीय बैंक ने लोगों को अपने बैंक खातों में 2000 रुपये के नोट जमा करने की सलाह दी है. वे किसी भी बैंक शाखा में अपने मौजूदा 2,000 रुपये के नोटों को अन्य मूल्यवर्ग के बैंक नोटों से बदल सकते हैं. आरबीआई ने बैंक शाखाओं में 2000 रुपये के नोट जमा करने और बदलने के लिए कुछ नियम भी बताए हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

RBI: देश में 2000 रुपये के नोटों को वापस लेने का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. इन नोटों को आरबीआई वापस ले रही है. वहीं जिन लोगों के पास 2000 रुपये के नोट है वो बैंक में जाकर इसे बदलवा सकते हैं या फिर अकाउंट में जमा कर सकते हैं. हालांकि 2000 रुपये के नोटों को बैंक में जाकर बदलवाएं या फिर खाते में जमा करवाएं, इसको लेकर कुछ अहम बातों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

