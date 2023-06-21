Sanjay Dutt अब शराब कारोबार में आजमाएंगे हाथ, इस कंपनी के साथ की शुरुआत
topStories1hindi1747924
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Sanjay Dutt अब शराब कारोबार में आजमाएंगे हाथ, इस कंपनी के साथ की शुरुआत

Sanjay Dutt Business: संजय दत्त ने फिलहाल एक स्टार्टअप में पैसा लगाया है, जिसको मार्केट में जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जाएगा. बता दें संजय ने अल्कोबेव स्टार्टअप, कार्टेल एंड ब्रोज (Cartel & Bros) में निवेश किया है. यह एक शराब ब्रांड है फिलहाल उन्होंने इसमें कितना पैसा निवेश किया है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sanjay Dutt अब शराब कारोबार में आजमाएंगे हाथ, इस कंपनी के साथ की शुरुआत

Sanjay Dutt Investment: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता संजय दत्त (Sanjay Dutt) अब एक और बड़ा कारोबार आजमाने जा रहे हैं. अब बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ वह शराब कारोबार में कदम रखने जा रहे हैं. संजय दत्त ने फिलहाल एक स्टार्टअप में पैसा लगाया है, जिसको मार्केट में जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जाएगा. बता दें संजय ने अल्कोबेव स्टार्टअप, कार्टेल एंड ब्रोज (Cartel & Bros) में निवेश किया है. यह एक शराब ब्रांड है फिलहाल उन्होंने इसमें कितना पैसा निवेश किया है. इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
NPS
पेंशन पाने वाले ध्यान दें, सरकार करने जा रही नियमों में बदलाव, अब इस तरह मिलेगा पैसा
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!