Reserve Bank of India: बैंकों से जुड़ी खाम‍ियों पर आरबीआई सख्‍त, गवर्नर शक्‍त‍िकांत दास ने कही यह बात
Reserve Bank of India: बैंकों से जुड़ी खाम‍ियों पर आरबीआई सख्‍त, गवर्नर शक्‍त‍िकांत दास ने कही यह बात

RBI: आरबीआई की तरफ से बुलायी गई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए दास ने कहा, यह चिंता का विषय है कि कंपनी संचालन पर दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद, हमने कुछ बैंकों में इस स्तर पर कुछ कमियां पायीं है. इससे बैंकों में कुछ हद तक अस्थिरता पैदा हो सकती है.

May 30, 2023

Reserve Bank of India: बैंकों से जुड़ी खाम‍ियों पर आरबीआई सख्‍त, गवर्नर शक्‍त‍िकांत दास ने कही यह बात

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया (RBI) गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने कहा कि लगातार दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद बैंकों में संचालन के स्तर पर खामियां पाई गई हैं. बैंकों के निदेशकों को संबोधित करते हुए दास ने कहा कि इस तरह की खामियां अस्थिरता पैदा कर सकती हैं. उन्होंने खाते के स्तर पर दबाव को छिपाने और बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर वित्तीय प्रदर्शन दिखाने के लिये ‘स्मार्ट अकाउंटिंग’ की आलोचना की. आरबीआई (RBI) की तरफ से बुलायी गई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए दास ने कहा, ‘यह चिंता का विषय है कि कंपनी संचालन पर दिशानिर्देशों के बावजूद, हमने कुछ बैंकों में इस स्तर पर कुछ कमियां पायीं है. इससे बैंकों में कुछ हद तक अस्थिरता पैदा हो सकती है.’

