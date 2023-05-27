SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहक ध्यान दें, 30 जून से बदल जाएंगे बैंक के नियम, नोट कर लें तारीख
topStories1hindi1713485
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहक ध्यान दें, 30 जून से बदल जाएंगे बैंक के नियम, नोट कर लें तारीख

SBI Rules:  स्टेट बैंक 30 जून से बैंक लॉकर को लेकर नियम बदलने जा रहा है. बैंक ने इस बारे में एडवाइजरी जारी कर बताया है कि इंटरनेट पर लॉकर धारकों से 30 जून, 2023 तक रिवाइज्ड लॉकर एग्रीमेंट पर हस्ताक्षर करने की अपील कर रहा है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

SBI के करोड़ों ग्राहक ध्यान दें, 30 जून से बदल जाएंगे बैंक के नियम, नोट कर लें तारीख

State Bank Of India: एसबीआई में खाता (SBI Account) रखने वाले करोड़ों ग्राहकों के लिए जरूरी खबर है. अगर आपने भी देश के सरकारी बैंक (Government Bank) में अकाउंट ओपन करवा रखा है तो 30 जून की तारीख आपके लिए काफी जरूरी है. 30 जून से बैंक जरूरी नियम (Bank locker rules) में बदलाव करने जा रहा है, जिसका असर देश के करोड़ों ग्राहकों पर होगा.  एसबीआई (SBI) ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्वीट पर इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर