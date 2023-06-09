Rs 2000 Note Withdraw: 2000 के नोट पर सुनवाई से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फ‍िर इनकार, RBI के फैसले पर कही यह बात
topStories1hindi1730899
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Rs 2000 Note Withdraw: 2000 के नोट पर सुनवाई से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फ‍िर इनकार, RBI के फैसले पर कही यह बात

RBI Decision: याचिकाकर्ता अधिवक्ता अश्‍व‍िनी उपाध्याय ने कहा कि यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि शीर्ष अदालत इतने अहम मामले पर सुनवाई नहीं कर रही है. इस पर शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि यह न्यायालय है, सार्वजनिक मंच नहीं है. 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rs 2000 Note Withdraw: 2000 के नोट पर सुनवाई से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फ‍िर इनकार, RBI के फैसले पर कही यह बात

Supreme Court on Rs 2000 Note Plea: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक याचिका पर तत्काल सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया. इस याचिका में किसी मांग पर्ची और पहचान पत्र के बिना 2000 रुपये के नोट बदलने के लिए जारी आरबीआई (RBI) के नोट‍िफ‍िकेशन को चुनौती दी गई थी. न्यायमूर्ति अनिरुद्ध बोस और न्यायमूर्ति राजेश बिंदल की अवकाश पीठ ने रजिस्ट्री द्वारा दायर रिपोर्ट पर विचार किया और कहा कि इस मामले में तत्काल सुनवाई करने का कोई कारण नहीं है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी