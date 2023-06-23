Term Insurance लेने से पहले इन 7 प्वॉइंट्स का रखें ध्यान, कहीं आपको हो न जाए घाटा
Term Insurance लेने से पहले इन 7 प्वॉइंट्स का रखें ध्यान, कहीं आपको हो न जाए घाटा

Insurance Plan: किफायती प्रीमियम राशि का भुगतान करके टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान से उच्च मूल्य का जीवन कवर प्राप्त कर सकते हैं. प्रीमियम भुगतान मासिक/अर्धवार्षिक/वार्षिक किसी भी तरह से किया जा सकता है. आप जितनी जल्दी टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान खरीदेंगे, आपको उतना ही कम प्रीमियम राशि का भुगतान करना होगा

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Term Insurance लेने से पहले इन 7 प्वॉइंट्स का रखें ध्यान, कहीं आपको हो न जाए घाटा

Term Insurance Plan: टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान आपके परिवार के वित्तीय भविष्य को सुरक्षित करते हैं, तब भी जब आप उनके पास नहीं होंगे. खासकर आज के समय में इन योजनाओं को कई लोग जीवन की बुनियादी वित्तीय आवश्यकताओं में से एक मानते हैं. टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान में किफायती प्रीमियम से लेकर अतिरिक्त कवर के लिए राइडर्स तक कई विशेषताएं और लाभ हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप टर्म इंश्योरेंस लेने का विचार कर रहे हैं तो कुछ जरूरी बातों को ध्यान रखें. टर्म इंश्योरेंस ग्राहकों को कई लाभ प्रदान करता है, यहां कुछ ऐसी बातें हैं जिनके बारे में आपको जानकारी होनी चाहिए.

