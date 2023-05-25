Aadhaar Card को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट, UIDAI फ्री में दे रहा ये सविधाएं, करोड़ों कार्डधारक हुए खुश!
topStories1hindi1710643
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Aadhaar Card को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट, UIDAI फ्री में दे रहा ये सविधाएं, करोड़ों कार्डधारक हुए खुश!

Aadhaar Card Latest News: आधार कार्ड रखने (Aadhaar Cardholder) वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. आज के समय में आधार सभी के लिए एक जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट है. इस नंबर के बिना आप अपने घर से लेकर के बैंक तक का कोई भी काम नहीं कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Aadhaar Card को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट, UIDAI फ्री में दे रहा ये सविधाएं, करोड़ों कार्डधारक हुए खुश!
Aadhaar Card Update: आधार कार्ड रखने (Aadhaar Cardholder) वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. आज के समय में आधार सभी के लिए एक जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट है. इस नंबर के बिना आप अपने घर से लेकर के बैंक तक का कोई भी काम नहीं कर सकते हैं. अब UIDAI ने आधारकार्ड धारकों को फ्री में कई सुविधाएं देने का फैसला लिया है, लेकिन आप ये फायदा सिर्फ 14 जून तक ले सकते हैं यानी आपके पास में एक महीने से भी कम का समय है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि UIDAI की तरफ से आपको क्या-क्या सुविधाएं फ्री में मिल रही हैं. 
 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव