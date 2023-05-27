Delhi University: 'सारे जहां से अच्छा' लिखने वाले शायर को दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीए के सिलेबस से हटाया
Delhi University: 'सारे जहां से अच्छा' लिखने वाले शायर को दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीए के सिलेबस से हटाया

DU Syllabi, Delhi University: इकबाल जिन्होंने "सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा" लिखा था, भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप के सबसे प्रमुख उर्दू और फारसी कवियों में से एक हैं.

May 27, 2023

Delhi University: 'सारे जहां से अच्छा' लिखने वाले शायर को दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीए के सिलेबस से हटाया

Delhi University removes poet Mohd Iqbal: अविभाजित भारत के सियालकोट में 1877 में जन्मे इकबाल ने प्रसिद्ध गीत 'सारे जहां से अच्छा' लिखा था. उन्हें अक्सर पाकिस्तान का विचार देने का श्रेय दिया जाता है. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि 'आधुनिक भारतीय राजनीतिक विचार' नाम का पाठ बीए के छठे सेमेस्टर के सिलेबस का हिस्सा है. उन्होंने कहा कि मामला अब विश्वविद्यालय की कार्यकारी परिषद के सामने पेश किया जाएगा, जो फाइनल निर्णय लेगी. अकादमिक परिषद के एक सदस्य ने कहा, “राजनीति विज्ञान के पाठ्यक्रम में बदलाव के संबंध में एक प्रस्ताव लाया गया था. प्रस्ताव के अनुसार, इकबाल पर एक अध्याय था, जिसे सिलेबस से हटा दिया गया है.” इस बीच, राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) से जुड़े अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) ने इसका स्वागत किया है.

