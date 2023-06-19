Quiz: सब्जियों का राजा तो आलू है पर जानते हैं रानी कौन है? ये रहा जवाब
Quiz: सब्जियों का राजा तो आलू है पर जानते हैं रानी कौन है? ये रहा जवाब

 Daily Static GK Quiz: हम आपको यहां ऐसे सवाल बता रहे हैं जो कि एसएससी, बैंकिग, रेलवे व अन्य कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की परीक्षाओं के दौरान पूछे जाते हैं.

General Knowledge Important Questions: किसी भी एग्जाम को पास करने के लिए जनरल नॉलेज और करेंट अफेयर्स बहुत जरूरी होते हैं. इनसे जुड़े कई सवाल एसएससी, बैंकिग, रेलवे व अन्य कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की परीक्षाओं के दौरान पूछे जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे सवाल लेकर आए हैं, जिनके बारे में शायद आपने पहले कभी ना सुना हो. 

