mpresults.nic.in , MP Board 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट कैसे करें चेक, ये रहे सभी तरीके
topStories1hindi1709997
Hindi Newsकरियर

mpresults.nic.in , MP Board 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट कैसे करें चेक, ये रहे सभी तरीके

MP Board 12th Result 2023 Marksheet: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in पर जाएं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

mpresults.nic.in , MP Board 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट कैसे करें चेक, ये रहे सभी तरीके

How to Check MP Board 12th Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (MPBSE) आज एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 जारी करने जा रहा है. एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 आज दोपहर 12:30 बजे घोषित किया जाएगा. 10वीं, 12वीं की परीक्षा देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mpresults.nic.in और mpbse.nic.in पर अपनी मार्कशीट चेक कर सकेंगे. एग्जाम पास करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को अपने एमपी बोर्ड 12th Result 2023 में कम से कम 33 फीसदी नंबर लाने जरूरी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव