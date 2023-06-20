UPSC Success Story: 2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS
UPSC Success Story: 2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS

IAS Aashna Chaudhary: आशना ने दिल्ली के लेडी श्री राम कॉलेज फॉर विमेन से इंग्लिश लिटरेचर में बीए ऑनर्स के साथ ग्रेजुएशन किया है. 

UPSC Success Story: 2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS

IAS Aashna Chaudhary Success Story: UPSC को भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है. यूपीएससी सीएसई 2023 में शामिल होने वाले कई कैंडिडेट्स ने भी कहा कि इस साल यूपीएससी प्रीलिम्स को क्रैक करना मुश्किल था. इससे पहले जून में, संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने नतीजे घोषित किए थे, जिसमें कुल 14,624 कैंडिडेट्स ने प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा पास की थी. हालांकि, केवल कुछ उम्मीदवार ही तीनों फेज को पास कर पाए. ऐसे कई अभ्यर्थी हैं जिन्होंने अपने दूसरे या तीसरे अटेंप्ट में परीक्षा पास की.

