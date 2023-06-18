IAS Umesh Pratap Singh: जनता से मिली ऐसी शिकायत तो DM ने ऑन द स्पॉट लेखपाल को कर दिया सस्पेंड
DM उमेश प्रताप सिंह 2012 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी हैं. शाहजहांपुर के डीएम का पद संभालने से पहले वह लैंड एक्विजिशन के डायरेक्टर थे.

Jun 18, 2023

DM Suspends Lekhpal On The Spot: जब आपका पद जितना बड़ा होता है उसपर जिम्मेदारियां भी उतनी ज्यादा ही होती हैं. जब IAS के पद की बात आती है तो उसमें यह तो दिखाई देता है कि उस पद पर जो होता है उसको सिर्फ आदेश देना होता है, लेकिन यह भी समझिए कि उस पद पर बैठने के बाद जिम्मेदारियां भी आती हैं. अगर आप किसी जिले के डीएम हैं तो वहां होने वाले हर अच्छे बुरे काम की जिम्मेदारी आपकी है. फिर चाहे उसे कोई भी कर रहा है. चाहे वह फिर अपने जिले में कोई सरकारी स्कीम को लागू कराना हो या फिर किसानों को खेत में पानी की समस्या हो सभी का हर आपको निकालना होगा. 

