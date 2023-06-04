Success Story: मां ने मजदूरी कर बेटी को पढ़ाया, दिव्या पहले UPSC पास कर बनीं IPS और फिर IAS
Success Story: मां ने मजदूरी कर बेटी को पढ़ाया, दिव्या पहले UPSC पास कर बनीं IPS और फिर IAS

IPS Divya Tanwar: दिव्या ने अपनी प्राथमिक शिक्षा निम्बी जिले के मनु स्कूल से की और बाद में परीक्षा पास कर नवोदय विद्यालय में दाखिला लिया. उन्होंने अपना ग्रेजुएशन बीएससी में गवर्नमेंट पीजी कॉलेज से किया है.

Success Story: मां ने मजदूरी कर बेटी को पढ़ाया, दिव्या पहले UPSC पास कर बनीं IPS और फिर IAS

Success Stories UPSC: यूपीएससी का एग्जाम क्लियर करने के लिए कैंडिडेट्स दिन रात मेहनत करते हैं लेकिन सफलता कितनों को मिलती है यह तो आप जानते ही होंगे. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी कैंडिडेट की सक्सेस स्टोरी बता रहे हैं जिन्होंने पहले ही अटेम्प्ट में यूपीएससी पास किया और IPS अफसर बन गईं. दिव्या तंवर अब एक IAS अधिकारी बनने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हैं, क्योंकि उन्होंने AIR 105 के साथ UPSC परीक्षा 2022 को क्रैक किया है. 

