जानें क्यों Hindi Literature है सबसे बेस्ट UPSC Optional Subject, इस विषय के साथ सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों ने क्रैक की है परीक्षा
जानें क्यों Hindi Literature है सबसे बेस्ट UPSC Optional Subject, इस विषय के साथ सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों ने क्रैक की है परीक्षा

Why Hindi Literature is Best UPSC Optional Subject: यूपीएससी उम्मीदवारों को बड़ी ही सावधानी से ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट का चयन करना चाहिए, क्योंकि परीक्षा का दूसरा पड़ाव यानी मेंस इसी विषय के जरिए क्लियर होता है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

जानें क्यों Hindi Literature है सबसे बेस्ट UPSC Optional Subject, इस विषय के साथ सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों ने क्रैक की है परीक्षा

Why Hindi Literature is Best UPSC Optional Subject: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के लिए ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट चुनना उम्मीदवारों के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय होता है, क्योंकि यह उनकी सफलता की संभावनाओं को महत्वपूर्ण रूप से प्रभावित करता है. ऐसे में आपके लिए यह जानना बहुत जरूरी है कि आखिर वो कौन सा ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट है, जिसे लेकर ज्यादातर उम्मीदवारों ने पिछले कुछ सालों में यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास की है. दरअसल, वो विषय कोई और नहीं बल्कि हिंदी साहित्य (Hindi Literature) है. अब यह जानना जरूरी है कि आखिर कैसे और क्यों हिंदी साहित्य एक अच्छा ऑप्शनल सब्जेक्ट है.

