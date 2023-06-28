REC Jobs 2023: आरईसी लिमिटेड ने SC, ST और OBC कैंडिडेट्स के लिए निकाली विशेष भर्ती, लाखों में है सैलरी
REC Jobs 2023: आरईसी लिमिटेड ने SC, ST और OBC कैंडिडेट्स के लिए निकाली विशेष भर्ती, लाखों में है सैलरी

REC Recruitment 2023 आरईसी लिमिटेड ने असिस्टेंट मैनेजर, डिप्टी जनरल मैनेजर ऑफिसर और असिस्टेंट मैनेजर पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है.  यहां एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी युवाओं के लिए विशेष भर्ती निकली है. ये रही डिटेल्स...

Jun 28, 2023

REC Jobs 2023: आरईसी लिमिटेड ने SC, ST और OBC कैंडिडेट्स के लिए निकाली विशेष भर्ती, लाखों में है सैलरी

REC Recruitment 2023: ऐसे युवा जो पीएसयू सरकारी नौकरी के मौकों का इंतजार कर हैं, उनके लिए जरूरी अपडेट है. दरअसल, केंद्र की महारत्न कंपनियों में से एक आरईसी लिमिटेड की ओर से नुसूचित जाति (SC) अनुसूचित जनजाति (ST) और नॉन-क्रीमी लेयर के अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (OBC-NCL)  के कैंडिडेट्स के लिए विशेष भर्ती अभियान चलाया जा रहा है.  इस विशेष भर्ती अभियान के तहत असिस्टेंट मैनेजर समेत कई पदों पर भर्ती की जानी है. 

